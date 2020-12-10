UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill 6 Taliban Militants In Zabul Province - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Afghan Forces Kill 6 Taliban Militants in Zabul Province - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) At least six Taliban militants were killed and five others were wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in southern Zabul province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, the clashes occurred on Wednesday when militants attacked security and defense checkpoints in Mizan and Arghandab districts.

The Afghan troops also destroyed a huge amount of enemy weapons and ammunition.

Despite the launch of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's Doha in September, the country is still seeing fierce clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

