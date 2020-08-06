Afghan Forces Kill 7 Militants in Eastern Paktia Province - Police

Afghan troops have repelled an insurgent attack on a checkpoint in the Paktia province and killed seven militants in a retaliatory offensive, Hayatullah Nizami Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the provincial police force, told Sputnik on Thursday

"The insurgents attacked checkpoints in the Sarangor and Madakhel areas of the Chamkani district at around 5 a.m.

[01:30 GMT] and seven insurgents were killed in the response attack," Ahmadzai said.

There were no additional details about whether there were any casualties among Afghan troops or which militant group was behind the attack.

Armed clashes and bomb blasts targeting both soldiers and civilians continue to occur regularly in the country despite the signing of a peace deal in February between the United States and the Taliban.