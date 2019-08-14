Afghan Forces Kill 8 Taliban Fighters, Destroy Suicide Bombers' Training Center - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Afghan Special Forces have killed at least eight Taliban fighters and destroyed a training center of the suicide bombers in Logar province in the east of the country, local media reported.

The operation was carried out by the 203rd Thunder Corps in the Tagab area of Baraki Barak district, Khaama Press news Agency said late Tuesday.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban increased their attack rate across Afghanistan. In early July, the group stormed the logistic facility of the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul by detonating a car bomb, causing significant damage to nearby buildings. The attack killed a dozen people and injured over a hundred more.