Afghan Forces Kill 8 Taliban Insurgents in Eastern Nangarhar Province - Local Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Afghan forces killed eight militants on Sunday during a clash with the Red Unit, special forces of the Taliban movement, in the eastern Nangarhar province, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

During the confrontation, four Taliban members, including the unit's group leader, and five Afghan soldiers were also injured, the spokesman added.

According to Khogyani, the Red Unit attacked military checkpoints in the Sherzad district of the province at around 09:00 a.m. local time [04:30 GMT].

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.