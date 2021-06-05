Afghan Forces Kill at Least 12 People in 'Friendly Fire' Incident - Reports

At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted a group of militia members supporting the authorities, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted a group of militia members supporting the authorities, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the incident took place in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Friday. A militia commander was among the dead.

The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident. Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.