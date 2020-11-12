UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Kill Leader Of Islamic Movement Of Uzbekistan - Defense Ministry

Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Afghan military has killed Aziz Yuldash, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), in the northwestern Afghan province of Faryab, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Aziz Yuldash, leader of Uzbekistan Islamic Movement was killed and his son, Hikmat was wounded in ANDSF [the Afghan National Security Forces] operations in Ghormach district of Faryab Prov," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry added that Yuldash was responsible for terrorist attacks and killings of civilians in Afghanistan's northern provinces.

The IMU, a militant group that was formed in the late 1990s, initially sought to promote an Islamic state in Uzbekistan and the rest of Central Asia, but then it focused on fighting against the US and government forces in Afghanistan as a close ally of the Taliban movement and the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). In 2015, the IMU switched allegiance to another terrorist group, Islamic State (banned in Russia).

