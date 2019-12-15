Afghan Forces Launch Operation to Arrest Militia Commander Qaisari in Balkh Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Afghan security forces have launched the operation in northern Balkh province to arrest Nizamuddin Qaisari, an ethnic Uzbek militia commander and a former police chief of Faryab's Qaisar district, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Qaisari, a close aide to First Vice President of Afghanistan Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, was arrested by the Afghan forces in July 2018 after being accused of anti-government activity.

In December 2018, he was freed from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) detention after reaching a deal with the authorities.

His arrest sparked violent protests in a number of northern provinces.

Local residents told Sputnik that they had heard the sounds of light and heavy weapons in the area, while Balkh police chief said that the arrest of Qaisari had been ordered by the judicial authorities.

Balkh police chief spokesman Adil Shah Adil told Sputnik that Qaisari was accused of illegal acts and having illegal arms.