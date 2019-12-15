UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Launch Operation To Arrest Militia Commander Qaisari In Balkh Province

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Afghan Forces Launch Operation to Arrest Militia Commander Qaisari in Balkh Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Afghan security forces have launched the operation in northern Balkh province to arrest Nizamuddin Qaisari, an ethnic Uzbek militia commander and a former police chief of Faryab's Qaisar district, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Qaisari, a close aide to First Vice President of Afghanistan Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, was arrested by the Afghan forces in July 2018 after being accused of anti-government activity.

In December 2018, he was freed from the National Directorate of Security (NDS) detention after reaching a deal with the authorities.

His arrest sparked violent protests in a number of northern provinces.

Local residents told Sputnik that they had heard the sounds of light and heavy weapons in the area, while Balkh police chief said that the arrest of Qaisari had been ordered by the judicial authorities.

Balkh police chief spokesman Adil Shah Adil told Sputnik that Qaisari was accused of illegal acts and having illegal arms.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Balkh Rashid July December Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

18 minutes ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

3 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.