UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Launch Operation To Regain Full Control Of Qala-e-Naw - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Afghan Forces Launch Operation to Regain Full Control of Qala-e-Naw - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Afghan military has launched a counter-operation to liberate the city of Qala-e-Naw in the northwestern province of Badghis from the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia), the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a source told Sputnik that the Taliban broke into the Qala-e-Naw prison and freed all inmates, with consequent clashes ravaging the city.

"Last night, commandos arrived in Qala-e-Naw to control the security situation and defeat the Taliban, and the operation is moving fast, with security at the center under control," the defense ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

It added that the Taliban suffered heavy casualties in clashes with the security forces.

"Sixty-nine Taliban insurgents were killed and 23 others were wounded in separate incidents in Badghis province," the statement read.

The Taliban, on its part, told Sputnik that it had captured all districts in Badghis and that heavy fighting was still underway in Qala-e-Naw.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

In recent days, thousands of Afghan government soldiers have fled to neighboring Tajikistan, escaping from the Taliban, which took over 70% of the Afghan-Tajik border under its control. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers trying to cross borders.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Doha Uzbekistan Tajikistan United States February Border National University All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

43 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

12 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.