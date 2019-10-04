Afghan Forces Liberate 13 People From Taliban Prison in Helmand - Reports

At least 13 people, mostly civilians, were freed from a Taliban prison in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province during a special operation by Afghan security forces, media reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Defense

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) At least 13 people, mostly civilians, were freed from Taliban prison in Afghanistan 's southern Helmand province during a special operation by Afghan security forces, media reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, as cited by the TOLO news agency, the operation took place in the province's Nahr-e-Siraj district.

Gen. Zabihullah Mohmand, the commander of the 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan armed forces, told Sputnik that the operation took place on Thursday night and that there were no casualties.

Additionally, the commander said that the armed forces were planning to launch similar operations to release more prisoners from the Taliban's captivity soon.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government continues to the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.