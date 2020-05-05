Afghan Forces Neutralize 13 Taliban Militants, Injure 3 in Helmand Province

The Afghan government forces have killed 13 Taliban militants and injured another three in southern Helmand province, the country's Maiwand Corps said on Tuesday

"Thirteen Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in a clash in the Loy Manda area of the Nad-e-Ali district last night," the statement read.

Two Taliban snipers have been detained.

The press office added that no members of Afghan security forces were injured during the fighting.