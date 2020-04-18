Afghan Forces Neutralize 6 Taliban Members in Southern Province - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Afghan security forces have neutralized six members of the Taliban movement after repelling their attack in the southern province of Zabul, a spokesman for the 205th Corps of the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to Khawaja Yahya Alawi, the militants were plotting the attack on the ANA bases in Arghandab district on Friday night, however, the military managed to prevent it with the help of intelligence.

"Six militants were killed in these attacks," Alawi said.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.