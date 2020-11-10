Afghan Forces Prevent Two Separate Car Bomb Attacks Planned by Taliban Militants -Military

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Afghan forces have thwarted two car bomb attacks planned by the Taliban, the Maiwand 215th Corps said in a Tuesday statement.

One attack was intended to target a security checkpoint in the Abpashak area of the Gereshk district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, the Maiwand Corps said.

The second attack was planned by a different group of Taliban militants, on a different security checkpoint.

Both of the attacks were prevented by the Afghan forces.

"As a result of the second attack, nine Taliban and terrorist insurgents were killed and all their plans, including a car bomb, were destroyed ," the Maiwand Corps said.

However, a security source told Sputnik that two soldiers were killed in the military operations and two others were wounded. Three servicemen remain missing, the source said.