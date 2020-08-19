UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Recapture Bala Murghab District In Central Ghor Province From Taliban

Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Afghan Armed Forces have recaptured the Bala Murghab district of the central province of Ghor from Taliban militants, a local police spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to Ghor police spokesman Abdul Maroof Ramesh, the operation to recapture the district began on Tuesday afternoon and the security forces managed to regain control over the district late at night.

The police said that the Taliban had suffered casualties during the clashes, without providing further details. Ramesh added that the clashes continued through the late night on Tuesday and an Afghan security guard was injured.

Taliban also attacked the province's Duleena district last night and were pushed back after hours of fighting.

The militant group has not yet commented on the incidents.

