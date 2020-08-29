Afghan Forces Recapture Territory From Taliban, Kill 18 Militants - Local Authorities

Afghan forces on Saturday managed to recapture an area, previously held by the Taliban movement for years, in the eastern Nangarhar province, Ahmad Ali Hazrat, head of the provincial council, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Afghan forces on Saturday managed to recapture an area, previously held by the Taliban movement for years, in the eastern Nangarhar province, Ahmad Ali Hazrat, head of the provincial council, told Sputnik.

According to Hazrat, Afghan troops captured the area called Zabit Zahir Qala and killed 18 Taliban members in the security operation. The official added that 13 militants were injured, while the operation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said that one local police officer was killed and two others were injured during the clash.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.