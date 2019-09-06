Afghan Forces Reduce Fighting Against Taliban in Baghlan to Avoid Civilian Casualties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Afghan forces and militants of the Taliban movement continue clashes in the city of Pul-e-Khumri, located in the northeastern Baghlan Province, for the sixth day in a row, but the government forces scaled down their activities to reduce civilian casualties, a senior military commander said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Afghan forces and militants of the Taliban movement continue clashes in the city of Pul-e-Khumri, located in the northeastern Baghlan Province, for the sixth day in a row, but the government forces scaled down their activities to reduce civilian casualties, a senior military commander said on Friday.

The Taliban launched an attack on Pul-i-Khumri on Saturday. Earlier that day, they attacked the nearby city of Kunduz, but the government forces managed to regain control of the city, killing at least 35 Taliban militants in the process.

"We slowed down our operations to reduce civilian casualties but be sure that our operations will continue to reopen highways," 207 Pamir Corps commander, Brig.

Gen. Abbas Tawakuli said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

All roads to Pul-e-Khumri, which link the country's capital of Kabul with northern provinces, have been closed for the past six days, the broadcaster reported, citing local residents.

The clashes come after last month's unsuccessful negotiations between the Islamist movement and the United States in Doha, as well as before the presidential election scheduled for late September.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.