Afghan Forces Regain Control Of Kunduz After Taliban Attack - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:12 PM

Afghan Forces Regain Control of Kunduz After Taliban Attack - Defense Minister

Afghanistan's special forces repelled an assault on Saturday on the country's northern city of Kunduz, which was attacked by the Taliban movement earlier in the day, acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Afghanistan's special forces repelled an assault on Saturday on the country's northern city of Kunduz, which was attacked by the Taliban movement earlier in the day, acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said that they had attacked Kunduz, killing at least 10 Afghan national police officers. The Afghan Defense Ministry's spokesman, Rohullah Ahmadzai, confirmed the attack, saying government forces were fighting back.

"The Taliban attack in #Kunduz has been repelled," Khalid said, as quoted by the TOLO news agency, adding that government forces had regained control of the city.

Additionally, the media outlet said, citing the Afghan National Directorate of Security, that at least 35 Taliban militants, including a key commander, were killed as a result of the military operation in Kunduz.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan has been long torn by fighting between government troops and the Taliban, who are currently negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

