Afghan Forces Repel Taliban Attack Northern Kunduz Province - Local Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Afghan military repelled the Taliban movement's attack on a base in northern Kunduz province on Thursday night, Mahbubullah Saeedi, the chief of the Imam Sahib district, said on Friday.

According to Saeedi, militants attempted to seize the Bala Hissar military base in Imam Sahib, but retreated after heavy clashes with the Afghan forces.

The local official did not say how many soldiers were killed during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's military commission in Kunduz told Sputnik that 17 Afghan soldiers were killed, 10 were injured and four were captured during the attack.

According to the movement's representative, the Taliban held the important base of the Afghan military for several hours on Thursday night.