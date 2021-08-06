Afghan Forces Retake Capital of Northern Jowzjan Province From Taliban - Reports

Afghan forces took back control of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern Jowzjan province, from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) on Friday, the TOLO news reported, citing the Defense Ministry

The Taliban lost many fighters during the Afghan military operation to retake Sheberghan, according to the broadcaster.