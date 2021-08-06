UrduPoint.com

Afghan Forces Retake Capital Of Northern Jowzjan Province From Taliban - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:35 PM

Afghan Forces Retake Capital of Northern Jowzjan Province From Taliban - Reports

Afghan forces took back control of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern Jowzjan province, from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) on Friday, the TOLO news reported, citing the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Afghan forces took back control of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern Jowzjan province, from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) on Friday, the TOLO news reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Taliban lost many fighters during the Afghan military operation to retake Sheberghan, according to the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Sheberghan From

Recent Stories

US gains 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls ..

US gains 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 5.4%: govt

26 seconds ago
 Myanmar Military Considers Itself 'Guarantor of St ..

Myanmar Military Considers Itself 'Guarantor of Statehood' Based on Legacy - Ex- ..

28 seconds ago
 Italy win first ever Olympic men's 4x100 metres re ..

Italy win first ever Olympic men's 4x100 metres relay title

29 seconds ago
 Man City's Kane interest over if Spurs won't negot ..

Man City's Kane interest over if Spurs won't negotiate: Guardiola

34 seconds ago
 Bangladesh bat first as Australia fight to stay in ..

Bangladesh bat first as Australia fight to stay in T20 series

17 minutes ago
 Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m g ..

Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.