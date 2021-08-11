UrduPoint.com

Afghan Forces Retake Provincial Capital Of Farah - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Afghan government forces have retaken control of Farah, the capital of the eponymous province in the country's southwest, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) said that they had seized Farah and the governor's office.

In recent days, the radical group claimed to have captured a number of provincial capitals, with the first one � Zaranj, the center of Nimruz � said to be seized on Friday. Zaranj has become the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since 2016. Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.

