UrduPoint.com

Afghan Forces Say Repelled Taliban Offensive In Mazar-i-Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:56 PM

Afghan Forces Say Repelled Taliban Offensive in Mazar-i-Sharif

The Afghan armed forces said on Tuesday that they have repulsed a Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) offensive in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern Balkh province, with over 80 militants killed in the operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Afghan armed forces said on Tuesday that they have repulsed a Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) offensive in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern Balkh province, with over 80 militants killed in the operation.

On Monday, the Taliban announced that they would soon capture Mazar-i-Sharif. Shortly after the advance was launched, the radical movement told Sputnik that the government had lost control over the city and that it would soon be occupied by Taliban.

"Heroic security and defense forces members, paratroopers with support of the Air Force and militia have once again contained the enemy," the 209 Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army wrote on social media.

The Taliban attack was aimed at breaking the Pul-e-Imam Bukhari defense line in the Dihdadi district and capturing a stronghold in the Nahr-e Shahi district, the Afghan military said. Over 80 Taliban militants were killed in the fighting, with one hideout and a large cache of weapons and ammunition destroyed.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Army Russia Social Media Balkh Government

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

14 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Di ..

Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Director of World Government Sum ..

14 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asyl ..

Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Exp ..

Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Expert

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

2 minutes ago
 Syrian President Approves Composition of New Gover ..

Syrian President Approves Composition of New Government - Press Office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.