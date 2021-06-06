UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Afghan Forces Suffer 14 Deaths, 37 Taken Hostage After Clashes With Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The Afghan army has lost 14 troops, and 37 other soldiers were captured during the hostilities with the Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan, the TOLOnews media outlet reported on Sunday, citing a local source.

According to the Afghan news outlet, Talibs attacked a police station in Qaisar district in the Faryab province on Saturday night.

The source noted that 30 more security troops "were under siege by the Taliban" and would be also taken hostages unless the army deployed reinforcements to the area.

The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September of last year. However, the confrontation between the parties continues to rock the country.

