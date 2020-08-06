UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces, Taliban Clash After Ceasefire End

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Ten insurgents were killed in clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Thursday, the first time authorities have confirmed direct fighting since a recent ceasefire expired

Ghazni, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Ten insurgents were killed in clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Thursday, the first time authorities have confirmed direct fighting since a recent ceasefire expired.

According to defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman, two clashes broke out Wednesday in the eastern province of Ghazni.

Aman told AFP that 10 Taliban insurgents had been killed.

"Their attacks were repelled and they suffered casualties," Aman said.

Waheedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor, confirmed the two clashes.

In one attack near Ghazni city, Afghan forces called in an air strike when Taliban fighters raided an army base housing about 300 government troops.

The Taliban and government forces agreed a three-day truce to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha which started last Friday.

The truce came ahead of expected peace talks between the Taliban and Kabul aimed at ending the 19-year-old conflict that has ravaged the country.

