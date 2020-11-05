UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Target Taliban Militants In Balkh, Helmand, 6 Insurgents Killed - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Afghan military has launched attacks against the Taliban in the northern Balkh Province and the southern Helmand Province, at least 6 insurgents have been killed.

"Six Taliban insurgents were killed in Boka village of Balkh district," the press office of the 209th "Shaheen" Corps of the Afghan National Army said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the release, an airstrike was launched against the Taliban in Boka while the militants were planning to attack local security posts.

A Boka village resident told Sputnik that the airstrike led to civilian deaths.

"One Taliban insurgent and two civilians were killed and several others were injured in the airstrike," the local resident said.

Locals also told Sputnik that part of a mosque in Boka was destroyed.

In a separate operation on Thursday, the Afghan Air Force targeted a Taliban convoy in the south of the country.

The Maiwand 215th Corps said in a statement that a Taliban vehicle loaded with heavy weapons was targeted in the Dorahi area on the Helmand-Kandahar highway. A large quantity of ammunition was destroyed.

The Taliban have not yet commented on either of the incidents.

