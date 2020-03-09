UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces To Launch Offensive Unless Taliban Stops Attacks Soon - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Afghan forces will go into the offensive unless the Taliban movement stops its attacks in the coming days, Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said on Sunday.

"The Afghan forces will be occupying a defensive position under President Ashraf Ghani's decree and in accordance with the peace agreement. But if the Taliban does not stop its attacks before the end of the week, our forces will attack the enemy anywhere in the country," Khalid said, as quoted by the ministry on Facebook.

Last Saturday, the Taliban and Washington signed a long-awaited peace deal that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. Despite the signing of the agreement, the Taliban said earlier this week that it would further attack the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

