Afghan Forces To Resume Offensive Operations: President Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:27 AM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the country's security forces Tuesday to resume offensive operations against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, following two separate attacks that killed dozens of people

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the country's security forces Tuesday to resume offensive operations against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, following two separate attacks that killed dozens of people.

"I order all the security forces to end their active defence position, return to offensive postures, and resume their operations against the enemy," Ghani said in a televised address.

More Stories From World

