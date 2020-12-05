UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan, Foreign Military Operation In Nangarhar Province Kills 24 Taliban Members - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:49 PM

Afghan, Foreign Military Operation in Nangarhar Province Kills 24 Taliban Members - Office

A joint military operation comprising Afghan and foreign forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar has left 24 Taliban insurgents dead and seven more wounded, the governor's office in the province said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A joint military operation comprising Afghan and foreign forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar has left 24 Taliban insurgents dead and seven more wounded, the governor's office in the province said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the governor's office, the operation took place in several areas of the Khogyani district.

No civilians or members of the security forces were harmed during the operation, according to the statement.

During the raid, a vehicle and several anti-vehicle mines were also destroyed, the governor's office said.

An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the start of bilateral negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, between the government in Kabul and the Taliban back in September.

Despite the ongoing instability, both sides have expressed their desire to reach a lasting ceasefire and political solution to Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Governor Vehicle Doha September Government

Recent Stories

France closes down 80 mosques, puts bars on praye ..

10 minutes ago

ANF to establish treatments center for rehabilitat ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims two more in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider paid ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador Moin ul Haque invites enterprises from ..

17 minutes ago

Elections for Major Islamabad on Dec 28: ECP

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.