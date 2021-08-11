UrduPoint.com

Afghan Foreign Minister Calls On International Community To Sanction Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:51 PM

Afghan Foreign Minister Calls on International Community to Sanction Taliban

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar calls on international community to put pressure on the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) by reinstating sanctions against the Islamic movement as the group accelerates its offensive in Afghanistan.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar calls on international community to put pressure on the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) by reinstating sanctions against the Islamic movement as the group accelerates its offensive in Afghanistan.

"The world community should come together to stop Taliban attacks on cities. This is a threat to international peace and security, not just a threat to Afghanistan," Atmar told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The Taliban leaders are susceptible to sanctions as many of them live now in Doha, the minister added.

"The entire world has been deceived by the Taliban," Atmar said.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban have since captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities.

On Tuesday, the extended "troika" on Afghanistan, including China, Pakistan, Russia and the US, started three-day negotiations with Afghan delegations in Doha. A source from the Afghan government told Sputnik that the Taliban will take part in the meetings.

