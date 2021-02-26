(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Friday held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and handed him a letter from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Russia's support to Afghanistan.

"Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would personally like to convey and express his gratitude for the support and assistance that the Russian side has provided to Afghanistan and the Afghan people over the past twenty years," Atmar said.

The Afghan top diplomat noted that Kabul especially felt the support of Moscow during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Afghan president would like to take this opportunity and send a message to ... Vladimir Putin, saying that Afghanistan is a friendly country, a partner country and a country that wishes to be friends with the Russian state and people ... Our common interests are in fighting international terrorism, extremism, various forms of violence, drug trafficking," Atmar added.

He added that Kabul attaches great importance to relations with Moscow both at the regional and international levels.