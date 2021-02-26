UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Foreign Minister Passes President Ghani's Letter To Putin Praising Russia's Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Afghan Foreign Minister Passes President Ghani's Letter to Putin Praising Russia's Support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar on Friday held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and handed him a letter from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for Russian President Vladimir Putin praising Russia's support to Afghanistan.

"Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would personally like to convey and express his gratitude for the support and assistance that the Russian side has provided to Afghanistan and the Afghan people over the past twenty years," Atmar said.

The Afghan top diplomat noted that Kabul especially felt the support of Moscow during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Afghan president would like to take this opportunity and send a message to ... Vladimir Putin, saying that Afghanistan is a friendly country, a partner country and a country that wishes to be friends with the Russian state and people ... Our common interests are in fighting international terrorism, extremism, various forms of violence, drug trafficking," Atmar added.

He added that Kabul attaches great importance to relations with Moscow both at the regional and international levels.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Ashraf Ghani From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

51 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

2 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.