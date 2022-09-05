UrduPoint.com

Afghan Foreign Minister Pays Condolences To Lavrov Over Terror Attack Near Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, expressed his condolences in connection with the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, expressed his condolences in connection with the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul.

"Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had a phone conversation this evening with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The minister expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart in connection with the explosion that occurred today near the Russian embassy in Kabul," Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the foreign ministry spokesman in the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities), said on Twitter.

Muttaqi also assured Lavrov that the Afghan security forces would pay special attention to the security of the Russian embassy, he added.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning near the building of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The Russian embassy is in close contact with the security services of Afghanistan, which are investigating the explosion, the security of the diplomatic mission has been strengthened, the ministry said. Lavrov expressed hope that the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack would be punished as soon as possible.

