Afghan Foreign Minister Rabbani Tenders Resignation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani has tendered resignation, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the 1TV broadcaster, Rabbani said in his letter for President Ashraf Ghani that the Foreign Ministry was playing only a minor role and was treated like some non-governmental organization.

Rabbani was appointed as the foreign minister in February 2015. Prior to that, he used to serve as the Afghan ambassador to Turkey.