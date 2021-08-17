UrduPoint.com

Afghan Foreign Minister Reports Attack On Residence On Day Of Taliban Kabul Takeover

Tue 17th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Monday that his colleagues and his residence came under attack on the day the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over Kabul.

"After yesterday's cowardly attacks on my colleagues and my residence, which I strongly condemn, some colleagues and I have safely arrived at a safe place," Atmar tweeted.

The diplomat added that he will soon voice his opinion on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Earlier in the day, the Islamist movement said that its leadership is discussing a new cabinet in Doha and remains in contact with the international community and political forces in Afghanistan.

