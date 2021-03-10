UrduPoint.com
Afghan Foreign Minister, Russian Ambassador Met To Discuss March 18 Conference - Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov have discussed the upcoming international conference on Afghanistan at their recent meeting, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Moscow will host the conference on March 18. It will unite representatives of Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation and the Taliban.

"The Russian ambassador to Kabul talked about holding the Afghan peace talks in Moscow, and informed Mr. Atmar of invitations extended to the Afghan government leaders and politicians.

The Afghan foreign minister discussed the significant role of the Russian Federation in strengthening the regional and international consensus for achieving a sustainable peace in Afghanistan, adding that soon he would share the perspectives of the Afghan government with Russia regarding the Moscow meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

Atmar, who paid a visit to Russia late last month and met with senior officials there, thanked Moscow "for the warm and cordial reception" and noted that the talks had contributed to "expanding bilateral relations in the political, security and economic arenas."

