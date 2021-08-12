Afghan Foreign Minister Says Kabul Ready to Buy Russian Combat Helicopters - Reports

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said that Kabul is ready to purchase combat helicopters from Russia and is awaiting a response from the Russian government, Echo of Moscow radio station chief editor Alexei Venediktov said on Thursday

According to Venediktov, Atmar made this statement when speaking on Echo of Moscow.