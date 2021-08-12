Afghan Foreign Minister Says Kabul Ready To Buy Russian Combat Helicopters - Reports
Thu 12th August 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said that Kabul is ready to purchase combat helicopters from Russia and is awaiting a response from the Russian government, Echo of Moscow radio station chief editor Alexei Venediktov said on Thursday.
According to Venediktov, Atmar made this statement when speaking on Echo of Moscow.