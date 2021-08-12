UrduPoint.com

Afghan Foreign Minister Says Kabul Ready To Buy Russian Combat Helicopters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said that Kabul is ready to purchase combat helicopters from Russia and is awaiting a response from the Russian government, Echo of Moscow radio station chief editor Alexei Venediktov said on Thursday.

According to Venediktov, Atmar made this statement when speaking on Echo of Moscow.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia From Government

