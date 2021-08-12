Afghan Foreign Minister Says Kabul Ready to Buy Russian Combat Helicopters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on Thursday said that Kabul is ready to purchase combat helicopters from Russia and is awaiting a response from the Russian government.

"To strengthen our air force, we have asked and offered the Russian side to purchase new helicopters [from them]. And, of course, we will purchase these helicopters with our resources, our finances. And I expect a response from Russia on this matter," Atmar said at the Russian Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, earlier told Sputnik that Moscow was ready to negotiate sales of helicopters to Kabul on a commercial basis, but the Afghan government "had no money" for the choppers.

In particular, according to the Russian official, Kabul was offered two options on the matter, namely, refurbished helicopters or new rotorcraft.

The hostilities escalated in Afghanistan in recent months, with the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) continuing to seize vast parts of the country, including rural areas and provincial capitals. The intensified confrontation comes amid the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.