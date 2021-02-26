Afghan Foreign Minister Says US-Taliban Peace Deal Needs Revision to Ensure Compliance

(@FahadShabbir)

The US-Taliban peace deal has to be revised in a way to ensure due implementation of obligations by the sides in the light of persistent violations by the radical movement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The US-Taliban peace deal has to be revised in a way to ensure due implementation of obligations by the sides in the light of persistent violations by the radical movement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview.

"The first thing that we fully support is the review of implementation of the obligations by all parties involved in the peace agreement.

We want every party to be held accountable and responsible for their obligations. Now, Taliban have not met their obligations," Atmar said.

Last February, the United States and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal which contained conditions for the radical movement and the Afghan government to launch a reconciliation process. Among other things, the Taliban committed to reducing violence, which both Kabul and Washington later claimed it failed to do.