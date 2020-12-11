KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar said Friday he shared NATO's concerns about Taliban attacks being a threat to the peace process and echoed the alliance's call for an immediate ceasefire.

"I strongly welcome the NATO statement calling for an immediate end to violence, the establishment of a permanent ceasefire & agreeing on a political roadmap that ensures lasting peace," he tweeted.

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that violence, especially driven by Taliban attacks, continued to undermine the peace process and had to end. The bloc said it would leave Afghanistan only when the conditions were right.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said that Atmar commended NATO partners for their reaffirmed commitment to the Afghan people and Afghanistan's security forces.