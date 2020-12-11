UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Foreign Minister Shares NATO's Concern About Threats To Peace Process

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Afghan Foreign Minister Shares NATO's Concern About Threats to Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar said Friday he shared NATO's concerns about Taliban attacks being a threat to the peace process and echoed the alliance's call for an immediate ceasefire.

"I strongly welcome the NATO statement calling for an immediate end to violence, the establishment of a permanent ceasefire & agreeing on a political roadmap that ensures lasting peace," he tweeted.

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that violence, especially driven by Taliban attacks, continued to undermine the peace process and had to end. The bloc said it would leave Afghanistan only when the conditions were right.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said that Atmar commended NATO partners for their reaffirmed commitment to the Afghan people and Afghanistan's security forces.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Alliance

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

25 minutes ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

25 minutes ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

25 minutes ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

48 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.