MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will hold enhanced consultations on security and trade, and meet with Russia's high-ranking officials and business persons during his upcoming visit, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik in an interview.

Atmar will pay a visit to Russia from February 24-27. He is set to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Jawad noted.

"Enhanced consultations on security, trade and commerce [will be held]. That's why our minister is also planning to meet with commerce officials .

.. We would like to see Russia's positive role in enhancing regional consensus on building sustainable peace in Afghanistan," Jawad continued.

The diplomat expressed hope to see a new chapter in the friendly bilateral relations.

"I am a new ambassador, so I would love to see a new chapter being open but we have a longstanding friendship with Russia. So I think minister Atmar's visit will be a very good opportunity to enhance this consultation," Jawad said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, noted that the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking would also be on the agenda of Lavrov-Atmar talks.