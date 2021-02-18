Afghan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow From February 24-27 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will pay a visit to Russia from February 24-27 and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It is planned to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, as well as issues of a peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the problems of countering the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking," Zakharova said.

She noted that Russia paid special attention to the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

A new international meeting to help resolve the conflict in Afghanistan may take place before the end of this month in Moscow, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said in an interview with Sputnik Afghanistan.