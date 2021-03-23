Afghan Foreign Minister Urges India to Facilitate Consensus for Afghan Talks Success

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar called on India to enhance its role in strengthening the consensus for the Afghan peace talks' success, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Tuesday

On Monday, Atmar arrived in India on a three-day official visit and met his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to discuss bilateral relations, the situation on the Afghan peace talks, economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

"Mr. Atmar emphasized India's role in the Afghan peace process and called for its enhanced role in strengthening regional and international consensus for the success of peace talks. The Indian Minister of External Affairs expressed readiness to help strengthen the regional and international consensus for peace in Afghanistan, saying that national consensus and unity within Afghanistan would further strengthen and contribute to the regional and international consensus," the ministerial statement said.

In his turn, Jaishankar said that India was ready to facilitate consensus for peace in Afghanistan.

The ministers also discussed regional projects, India's economic assistance and investment in Afghanistan, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the Shahtoot Dam construction near Kabul, the delivery of 500,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 and 75,000 tonnes of wheat.

On March 18, the so-called extended troika � Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan � as well as Afghan political forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) met in Moscow, The meeting resulted in a joint statement which urged the Afghan sides to reduce violence and engage in discussion on fundamental issues to settle the conflict. The statement also called for the Taliban to refrain from spring offensive operations.