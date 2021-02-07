UrduPoint.com
Afghan Foreign Minister, US Charge D'Affaires Discuss Ongoing Peace Process

Sun 07th February 2021

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Sunday met with Charge d' Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul Ross Wilson to discuss the peace process going on in Doha and future cooperation between the Afghan government and the United States under the administration of Joe Biden, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister Atmar thanked the United States for the last nineteen years of commitment and support to the Afghan people and government and welcomed recent messages from the U.S. concerning the peace and reviewing the U.S.-Taliban Agreement," the statement said.

The Pentagon announced in late January that it was reviewing the Doha deal on Afghanistan signed in February of last year. The deal requires the US to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan within 14 months in exchange for counterterrorism assurances from the Taliban.

However, US officials have said the Taliban have failed to split from al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) as required by the agreement.

The Trump administration reduced troop levels in Afghanistan from 14,000 to 2,500.

Atmar and Wilson also discussed the future cooperation between Washington and Kabul during Biden's presidency.

"The two sides discussed the latest security and political developments in Afghanistan, the challenges facing the ongoing peace talks, the importance of regional and international support for the negotiations' success, and strengthening bilateral relations," the ministry said.

A Taliban official last week said they will shoot any Americans who remain in Afghanistan beyond the exit date. The intra-Afghan talks in Qatar have been stalled as violence in Afghanistan escalates.

