The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has highly appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen and his contributions towards the attainment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has highly appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen and his contributions towards the attainment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan. The Ministry stated that: "The Afghan government highly values the commitment of the OIC Secretary General to the Afghan people and his call for peace.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry also affirmed Al-Othaimeen's call for the "reduction in violence and a sustained ceasefire to achieve peace.

We are grateful for the OIC's commitment to an Afghan-owned and Afghan led (peace) process.”

It is worth noting that the OIC Secretary General reiterated on July 05, 2020, the need for all stakeholders in Afghanistan to focus their attention on peacemaking efforts in light of the recent spiral of violence claiming the lives of innocent Afghans, including women and children. Al-Othaimeen urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, reach a permanent ceasefire, and pursue long-awaited peace by the Afghan people.