UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Foreign Ministry Criticizes Reception Of Taliban Leadership In Uzbekistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Afghan Foreign Ministry Criticizes Reception of Taliban Leadership in Uzbekistan

The reception of Taliban leadership in Uzbekistan indicates that Tashkent does not want to help Kabul in the peace process, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik.

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The reception of Taliban leadership in Uzbekistan indicates that Tashkent does not want to help Kabul in the peace process, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Tashkent hosted a meeting, during which Uzbek officials discussed political process in Afghanistan with delegates of the Taliban political office in Doha led by Mullah Baradar Akhund.

"The way the Taliban leadership was received in Uzbekistan, as well as the course of negotiations, do not indicate that Uzbekistan helps or provides a platform for Afghanistan," the spokesman said.

Kabul welcomes the desire of neighboring countries to help the peace process in Afghanistan, but expects from Uzbekistan and other countries of the region and the world to respect the people of Afghanistan and their leadership so that they will have the main role in the peace process, he noted.

Ahmadi added that the venue for the next round of intra-Afghan negotiations would be determined in the near future. He recalled that Uzbekistan, Norway, Indonesia and Germany had previously announced their readiness to host talks.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Norway Germany Doha Tashkent Uzbekistan Indonesia 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

US' role vital for Indo-Pak dialogue, undo Indian ..

2 minutes ago

RTA imposes fine on transporters charging extra fa ..

2 minutes ago

Export of IT services earns over $1 bln

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Fais ..

7 minutes ago

Mayor orders officials to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.