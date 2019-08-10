Afghan Foreign Ministry Criticizes Reception of Taliban Leadership in Uzbekistan

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The reception of Taliban leadership in Uzbekistan indicates that Tashkent does not want to help Kabul in the peace process, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Tashkent hosted a meeting, during which Uzbek officials discussed political process in Afghanistan with delegates of the Taliban political office in Doha led by Mullah Baradar Akhund.

"The way the Taliban leadership was received in Uzbekistan, as well as the course of negotiations, do not indicate that Uzbekistan helps or provides a platform for Afghanistan," the spokesman said.

Kabul welcomes the desire of neighboring countries to help the peace process in Afghanistan, but expects from Uzbekistan and other countries of the region and the world to respect the people of Afghanistan and their leadership so that they will have the main role in the peace process, he noted.

Ahmadi added that the venue for the next round of intra-Afghan negotiations would be determined in the near future. He recalled that Uzbekistan, Norway, Indonesia and Germany had previously announced their readiness to host talks.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.