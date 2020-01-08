UrduPoint.com
Afghan Foreign Ministry Says 10 Afghans Killed In Iran Plane Crash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Afghan Foreign Ministry Says 10 Afghans Killed in Iran Plane Crash

The Afghan Foreign Ministry estimates that 10 Afghan citizens died in the Boeing-737 plane crash in Iran earlier on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Afghan Foreign Ministry estimates that 10 Afghan citizens died in the Boeing-737 plane crash in Iran earlier on Wednesday.

"We are saddened to hear that ten Afghan civilians were killed in a plane crash in Tehran this morning," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan Embassy in Tehran is working to identify the victims and bring them home to their families, the ministry added.

A Ukraine International Airlines'jet carrying 169 passengers and nine Ukrainian crew crashed shortly after taking off from a Tehran airport. There are expected to be no survivors.

Most of those killed are believed to be Iranians and Canadians who could have had dual citizenship. Earlier reports said that 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits, three Germans and two Ukrainian passengers were aboard.

