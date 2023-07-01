Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Measures Against Armed Groups Not Tied to US Requests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Afghan measures to prevent armed groups from using the country's territory to harm other countries are not based on anyone's request or support, including the United States, Taliban (under UN sanctions) foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Saturday.

"We consider remarks by US President Joe Biden about non-existence of armed groups in Afghanistan as acknowledgment of reality and state that it refutes the recent report by UN Sanctions Monitoring Team alleging the (presence) and operation of over twenty armed groups in Afghanistan," Balkhi said on Twitter.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden rejected claims of miscalculations in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying the Taliban was fulfilling its promise not to allow terrorist organizations to Afghanistan.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of US military presence in the country.