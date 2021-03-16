UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Summits In Russia, Turkey Not Substitute To Doha Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Summits in Russia, Turkey Not Substitute to Doha Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian- and Turkish-hosted conferences on Afghanistan complement, not substitute for the US-brokered peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in Doha, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Moscow conference will take place this coming Thursday. The format was dubbed "extended Troika," because Russia, China and the United States, as well as Pakistan, will attend the conference in addition to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"Appreciating the importance of the Troika meeting on Afghanistan peace in Moscow and the proposed peace conference in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers them complementary to the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha and not as a substitute to it," the foreign ministry said.

The Doha format will continue and hopefully yield "desired results," the ministry said, going on to thank the Qatari government for hosting the talks.

Last February, the United States brokered a landmark deal for the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage in peace talks. The intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha began in September. The first round ended with the agreement on the modalities of talks. Now the sides are due to begin discussing substantive issues.

The conference in Turkey is scheduled for April.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Turkey China Doha United States February April September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

1 hour ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

1 hour ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

2 hours ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

2 hours ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.