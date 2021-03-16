Afghan Foreign Ministry Says Summits in Russia, Turkey Not Substitute to Doha Talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian- and Turkish-hosted conferences on Afghanistan complement, not substitute for the US-brokered peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in Doha, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Moscow conference will take place this coming Thursday. The format was dubbed "extended Troika," because Russia, China and the United States, as well as Pakistan, will attend the conference in addition to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"Appreciating the importance of the Troika meeting on Afghanistan peace in Moscow and the proposed peace conference in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers them complementary to the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha and not as a substitute to it," the foreign ministry said.

The Doha format will continue and hopefully yield "desired results," the ministry said, going on to thank the Qatari government for hosting the talks.

Last February, the United States brokered a landmark deal for the Afghan government and the Taliban to engage in peace talks. The intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha began in September. The first round ended with the agreement on the modalities of talks. Now the sides are due to begin discussing substantive issues.

The conference in Turkey is scheduled for April.