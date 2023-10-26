Open Menu

Afghan Girls' Education Activist Released From Detention: Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Afghan girls' education activist released from detention: family

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) An Afghan activist who campaigned for girls' access to education was released from detention on Thursday more than seven months after he was arrested by Taliban authorities, his family said.

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the non-profit organisation PenPath, "has been released" and "is on his way back home", his brother Attaullah Wesa told AFP, adding that he did not yet have information on his brother's physical health.

Matiullah Wesa was arrested in March this year "for his activities in the education sector", his brother said at the time.

PenPath has for more than a decade dedicated itself to communicating the importance of education to elders in rural villages, helping to reopen schools for girls and boys closed because of violence, and establishing libraries.

