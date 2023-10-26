Afghan girls' education activist released from detention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Afghan activist who campaigned for girls' education was released after seven months in detention on Thursday, his family said, the latest high-profile detainee to be released by Taliban authorities this month

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) An Afghan activist who campaigned for girls' education was released after seven months in detention on Thursday, his family said, the latest high-profile detainee to be released by Taliban authorities this month.

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the non-profit organisation PenPath, was arrested in March this year for his work in the education sector, according to his brother Attaullah Wesa.

On Thursday, he was notified of his release after a hearing and was "on his way back home", Attaullah told AFP, adding that he did not yet have information on his brother's physical health.

For more than a decade, PenPath has been dedicated to communicating the importance of education to elders in rural villages, helping to reopen schools for girls and boys closed because of violence, and establishing libraries.