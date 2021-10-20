- Home
Afghan Government Already Inclusive - Taliban
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban-led Afghan government is already inclusive, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said on Wednesday.
The government in Afghanistan is inclusive," Hanafi told reporters.
