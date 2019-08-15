UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Aware Of Final Details Of Recent US-Taliban Talks - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Afghan Government Aware of Final Details of Recent US-Taliban Talks - Presidential Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Final details of the US-Taliban talks on a potential peace deal have reached the government of Afghanistan, days after the eighth round of the bilateral negotiations in Doha ended with no announced breakthrough, Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

It has been almost a year since the United States initiated a peace process to end the country's longest foreign war. The eight round of the US talks with the Taliban was held from August 3-12. 

"We are aware of all details of the negotiations, even the recent negotiations that recently happened ... The agreements that the US and the Taliban have made are shared with government, we are not worried as it [talks] will lead to start of intra-Afghan negotiations," Sediqqi said.

Nematullah Karyab, a member of the Afghan parliament, told Sputnik that he had doubts whether the government was really aware of the developments in Doha.

"We don't know how the Taliban and the US are compromising on our fate, I don't believe the government would be aware of what has happened in Qatar," Karyab stressed.

The United States and Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan for assurances the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. The eighth round of talks was held on the threshold of the September 28 presidential election in Afghanistan.

