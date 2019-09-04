Afghan Government Concerned Over New US-Taliban Deal, Wants Clarification - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Afghan government is deeply concerned over an agreement concluded between the United States and the Taliban during weekend negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, which is aimed at ending the violence in Afghanistan and withdrawing thousands of US troops, the country's presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The Afghan government supports any developments in the peace process which will lead to sustaining peace and the end of the conflict in Afghanistan, but the Primary concern of the Afghan government is related to the agreement between the United States and the Taliban, how to deal with its consequences and dangers," Siddiq Siddiqi wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman added that the Afghan government wants the terms of the document to be clarified so that it can analyze and prevent the dangers and consequences of this agreement.

On Monday, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said a draft agreement had been struck with the Taliban that calls for the United States to withdraw some 5,000 troops within the next 135 days.

The ninth round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha finished on Sunday. The talks have been centered on reaching a deal that would entail the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's promise to cut ties to terrorist organizations and a guarantee that the country would not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.